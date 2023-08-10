77th Independence Day | e-tickets now available for celebrations at Red Fort, check here

The government has created a website, www.aamantran.mod.gov.in, where people can get electronic invitations and anyone else can purchase e-tickets. This is a smart way for the government and people to work together, making things smoother and helping the environment at the same time.

India is getting ready to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15. This year, it's simpler than ever to join the celebrations at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. You can now buy tickets online.

By using e-tickets, the government is making a commitment to save a lot of paper that's usually needed for events like this. This change shows that India cares about nature and wants to take care of it.

Getting your tickets online is easy. Just go to the website from your home, choose the type of seat you want, and pay the price you're comfortable with – it could be as low as Rs 20 or up to Rs 500. Each e-ticket has a special QR code that tells you exactly where the parade will happen.

Remember, when you're getting an e-ticket, make sure to give the right address, the same one on your official ID cards like PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, driving licenses, passports, or voter IDs. This is to keep everything safe and accurate.