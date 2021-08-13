75th Independence Day: All you need to know about COVID-19 protocol for celebratory events

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day, this Sunday. India’s Olympic contingent will be present at the Red Fort on August 15. The celebrations, however, will take place in the backdrop of COVID-19. Elaborate measures have been taken to ensure social distancing and adherence to safety guidelines.

The Union Home Ministry had earlier this month issued instructions to states and Union Territories about necessary preventive measures while organising the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said Independence Day would be celebrated in a manner befitting the occasion, but it was imperative to follow measures like social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitisation, protecting vulnerable persons and adhering to the Health Ministry’s guidelines.

All programmes should be organised in such a way that large congregations are avoided and technology is used in the best possible manner. The events could be webcast, it said.

In states like Assam, the government has eased COVID-19 restrictions for the celebrations. The Assam government has allowed a maximum of 1,500 people at state-level celebrations. Around 500 persons will be allowed at the district level and 300 for the sub-divisional level celebrations.

A multi-layered security cover is in place to secure the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation.

Anti-drone systems have been installed at the Red Fort in view of explosions at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu recently. More than 350 cameras have been installed and their footage is being monitored.

More than 5,000 security personnel will be present at the Red Fort and they will adhere to social distancing norms. Police officials have also erected a huge wall of shipping containers decorated with graffiti for the first time at the main gate of Red Fort, keeping in mind the security issues. The containers have been placed in such a manner that no one would be able to peer inside the fort from the adjoining areas.