Seven in ten Indian employees experience stress at work weekly, the latest Global Workforce View 2020 report has said.

Out of the total employees surveyed, 70 percent reported experiencing stress weekly and regularly — higher than the Asia-Pacific average of 60 percent.

The survey was conducted by human capital management firm ADP on some 1,908 employees from across the country.

The survey also found that Indians were among the most likely in the Asia-Pacific region to discuss mental health issues at work. Some 89 percent of the workers surveyed said that they are comfortable talking to someone at work about their mental health.

Rahul Goyal, Managing Director at ADP India, said: “An open and honest dialogue is the first step in addressing mental health issues – raising concerns means plans and procedures can be introduced to help alleviate the causes of stress. The data shows India has made excellent progress here. We should dig deep and move quickly to understand how India has achieved this so it can be replicated in other markets where progress in discussing mental health in the workplace remains slow and stagnant.”

The survey further indicated that work-life balance emerged as one of the strongest indicators of mental health at work.

Per the report, 46 percent of Indian employers reported doing some 6-10 hours of unpaid work. However, this might change with the implementation of the new labor codes. If implemented in its entirety, the new laws would widen the domain of overtime pay to include all employees, including the managerial workforce.

Moreover, per the new Code on Wages, the compensation for overtime wages should be at least twice that of the employees’ regular pay.