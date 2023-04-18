65-year-old loses Rs 83,000 to fake railway ticket cancellation helpline

A fake customer executive provided him with a link containing a document, and he was asked to fill in the required details. The man was then convinced by the executive to download two remote access apps and share his e-payment gateway details.

A 65-year-old man lost Rs 83,000 to online scammers when he attempted to cancel a confirmed railway ticket, according to Kherwadi police. The elderly man came across a fraudulent helpline number on the Internet and was then induced by a supposed customer executive to download remote access apps on his phone, which were used to siphon money from his bank account, The Free Press Journal reported.

The victim, who is a writer by profession, had come to Mumbai for work from Chalisgaon. The man purchased a confirmed railway ticket for his return on March 31. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, he had to cancel his ticket.

A fake customer executive provided him with a link containing a document, and he was asked to fill in the required details. The man was then convinced by the executive to download two remote access apps and share his e-payment gateway details.

ALSO READ |

After some time, the man noticed that Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,999 had been debited from his bank account. When he inquired about the unauthorised transaction, he was told that the debits happened mistakenly and would be credited back later.

The next day, the victim discovered that Rs 49,999 and Rs 18,962 had been debited from his bank account. Realising that he had fallen victim to a scam, he immediately approached the police and registered an offence.

The Cyber Crime Cell under the Crime Branch of Mumbai police stated that the most common form of online fraud is related to banks and online commerce platforms where fraudsters, pretending to be bank or platform officials, convince the victim to share OTPs, KYC updates, and sometimes send links to access bank accounts.

ALSO READ | PM Modi to hold over 20 rallies as BJP plans massive campaign push in Karnataka

DCP Cyber Crime, Balsingh Rajput, explained that people should be aware that no bank or institution is authorised to demand bank details or PIN numbers.

Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees, he added.