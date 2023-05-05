6 of a family shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena

In a shocking incident caught on camera, six members of a family, including three women, were shot dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Friday apparently over a past dispute.

Three others injured in the incident are being treated in hospital, police said.

A video doing rounds on social media showed several people clashing with sticks and rifles outside a house in Lepa village, 50 to 60 km from the district headquarters, under the Dimani Assembly area.

A few minutes later, gun shots are heard. A man is seen shooting with his rifle as members of the rival group fall dead or are injured.

Three of the victims died on the spot and as many succumbed to their bullet wounds while being rushed to the district hospital, Inspector General of Police (Chambal Zone) S Saxena told PTI over the phone.

Police have identified eight persons involved in the murders and a case has bee registered against them, he said.

Saxena said that the two families had an old enmity, and the victim’s family had killed members of the shooter’s family.

According to an NDTV report, the two families had a dispute over waste dumping in 2013 and a clash then had resulted in the killing of two people from Dheer Singh Tomar's family. Gajendra Singh Tomar's family had fled the village.

A reconciliation was achieved between the two families later outside a court, and Gajendra Singh Tomar’s family returned to the village today. However, Dheer Singh Tomar's family attacked them with sticks and opened fire, killing six members of Gajendra Tomar’s family.