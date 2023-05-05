6 of a family shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena

In a shocking incident caught on camera, six members of a family, including three women, were shot dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Friday apparently over a past dispute.

Three others injured in the incident are being treated in hospital, police said.

A video doing rounds on social media showed several people clashing with sticks and rifles outside a house in Lepa village, 50 to 60 km from the district headquarters, under the Dimani Assembly area.