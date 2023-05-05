English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia News6 of a family shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena

6 of a family shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena

6 of a family shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 5, 2023 4:35:17 PM IST (Published)

In a shocking incident caught on camera, six members of a family, including three women, were shot dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Friday apparently over a past dispute.

In a shocking incident caught on camera, six members of a family, including three women, were shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Friday apparently over a past dispute.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Three others injured in the incident are being treated in hospital, police said.
A video doing rounds on social media showed several people clashing with sticks and rifles outside a house in Lepa village, 50 to 60 km from the district headquarters, under the Dimani Assembly area.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X