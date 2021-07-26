6 Assam Police personnel dead as violence at border with Mizoram intensifies; Amit Shah asks CMs to ensure peace

At least six personnel of the Assam Police were killed in firing by miscreants from neighbouring Mizoram on Monday along the inter-state border in the Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Ministers of both states were locked in a war of words, blaming each other's police for the violence, and sought the intervention of the central government.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram and asked them to ensure peaceful resolution of the dispute, sources said. During his separate telephonic conversations with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga, Shah asked them to maintain peace along the inter-state border where tension prevails, the sources said.

The Home Minister asked the Chief Ministers to resolve the border issue mutually. Both chief ministers have assured the Home Minister that the needful will be done to ensure peace and resolve the border issue amicably. Police forces from both states are expected to return from the disputed site, the sources said.

(With inputs from PTI)