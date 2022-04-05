588 rural self employment training institutes functioning in country: Govt

A total of 588 Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) promoted by banks are functioning across the country to extend skill and entrepreneurship development training programmes, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The minister said these training programmes are being given to rural poor, unemployed youth to facilitate them to employ themselves by commencing self-employment units and activities.

"This ministry is reimbursing cost of training imparted by the RSETIs to the rural poor youth through the State Rural Livelihoods Missions (SRLMs), besides providing infrastructure grants to institutions," he said during Question Hour. Singh said since inception, a total of 40.31 lakh youths have been trained and 28.40 lakh youths have been settled up to February 28, 2022.

He said the ministry is also implementing Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) as a sub-scheme under the Deendayal Antyodaya YojanaNational Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) with the objective to help the rural poor set-up enterprises at the village level in non-agricultural sectors.