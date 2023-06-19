In Uttar Pradesh, authorities found out that most of the deaths were over 60 years old and had pre-existing health conditions, which may have been exacerbated by the intense heat.

The Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh has reported over 50 deaths in the last few days as the country is reeling from a sweltering heat wave. Nearly 100 fatalities have been reported from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the death.

Dr AK Singh, Health Director in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, told ANI, "Most of the patients who are coming for treatment complain that they first had chest pain, difficulty in breathing, and then fever. We are getting urine tests, blood tests, and other tests done. The rest of the patients came to the hospital out of fear and panic. The other patients admitted include those who already had some prior illness. We are taking samples, and then only we can confirm the cause of death."

Authorities had warned residents over 60 and others suffering various maladies to stay indoors during the daytime. In Uttar Pradesh, authorities found out that most of the deaths were over 60 years old and had pre-existing health conditions, which may have been exacerbated by the intense heat.