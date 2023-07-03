5-judge SC bench to hear on July 11 pleas against abrogation of Article 370

Nearly four years after the government abrogated Article 370 that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, will take up the pleas, including the one filed by IAS officer Shah Faesal and others, for passing directions.

The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a five-judge bench to take up for hearing on July 11 a batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370. The bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, who will take up the pleas, including the one filed by IAS officer Shah Faesal and others, for passing directions.

The petitions are being listed for the first time after March 2, 2020.

Faesal, a 2010 batch IAS officer, the first Kashmiri to have topped the all-India civil services examination, was detained for over a year after Article 370 of the Constitution was scrapped. He had resigned from service and launched Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement, a political entity in January 2019. The government didn’t accept his resignation and Faesal, a doctor by profession, was later posted to the Union Culture Ministry.

He had also moved a petition in the Supreme Court against government’s decision on Article 370. The hearings on the Article 370 cases commenced before the 5-judge bench in December 2019, almost 4 months after the notifications issued by the Centre in August 2019.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to strip the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

Several petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split J-K into two Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh were referred to a constitution bench in 2019.

People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), a prominent NGO, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, and an intervenor had earlier sought that the matter be referred to a larger bench on grounds that two judgements of the apex court — Prem Nath Kaul versus Jammu and Kashmir in 1959 and Sampat Prakash versus Jammu and Kashmir in 1970 — which dealt with the issue of Article 370 conflicted with each other and therefore, the current bench of five judges could not hear the issue.

Disagreeing with the petitioners, the top court had ruled in 2020 it was of the opinion that "there is no conflict between the judgements" and the issue will be heard by the five-judge bench.

Faesal, who had floated his political party, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), had filed the petition in the top court in 2019.

In April 2022, the government had accepted Faesal’s application for withdrawing his resignation from service and reinstated him.

Faesal had in April last year filed an application seeking deletion of his name from the list of seven petitioners who have challenged the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Other petitioners in the matter are Javid Ahmad Bhat, Shehla Rashid Shora, Ilyas Laway, Saif Ali Khan and Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Hussain Padder.

Advocate-on-Record Aakarsh Kamra, who has filed the plea on behalf of Faesal and others, said besides the IAS officer, Rashid has also filed an application seeking deletion of her name from the list of petitioners.

In September 2022, the then CJI UU Lalit had agreed to list the petitions. After his tenure got over, the matter was again mentioned on two separate occasions before the present CJI DY Chandrachud, who had expressed his inclination on listing the matter.

Of the previous bench which heard the matter, Justices NV Ramana and Subhash Reddy have retired. CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice Sanjiv Khanna are the new members of the latest bench.

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the Supreme Court's decision. "Welcome Hon'ble SC's decision to finally hear petitions pending since 2019 challenging the illegal abrogation of Article 370. I hope justice is upheld and delivered for the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

"The SC ruling on Article 370 maintained that the provision can be abrogated only on the recommendation of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said he is looking forward to the Supreme Court hearing petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370.

"Finally the bench is constituted. I look forward to the hearings beginning in right earnest now," Abdullah said in a tweet.