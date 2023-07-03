5-judge SC bench to hear on July 11 pleas against abrogation of Article 370

Nearly four years after the government abrogated Article 370 that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, will take up the pleas, including the one filed by IAS officer Shah Faesal and others, for passing directions.

The petitions are being listed for the first time after March 2, 2020.