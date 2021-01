Five people were found charred to death following a massive fire that broke out at the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Thursday afternoon. "Five charred bodies were recovered from Serum Institute of India building where a fire broke out in the afternoon," a fire official said, PTI reported.

We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 21, 2021

"SII's building in Manjri (Pune) caught fire due to some ongoing welding work. Insulation material, which is inflammable, was kept near the work site. So far, 5 deaths have been reported," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Fire broke out again in one compartment of the same building. Fire fighting operation is underway, ANI reported.

Nine persons were evacuated from an under-construction site of the institute, which is one km away from the Covishield manufacturing unit, sources said. The Manjari facility is where the Covishield vaccine used in the nationwide inoculation drive against the pandemic is made.

Following the fire, Poonawala said in a tweet: "I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at @SerumInstIndia. Thank you very much @PuneCityPolice & Fire Department."

In a statement, Cyrus S Poonawalla, Chairman and Managing Director of SII said, "Today is an extremely sorrowful day for all of us at Serum Institute of India. Regrettably, there were losses of lives in the fire that broke out in our under installation facility situated at the Special Economic Zone at Manjri. We are deeply saddened and offer our condolences to the families of the departed. In this regard, we will be offering a compensation of INR 25 lakhs to each of the families, in addition to the mandated amount as per the norms. We would like to extend our gratitude to everyone for their concerns and prayers in these distressing times."

The fire, which broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth and fifth floors of the SEZ 3 building in the SII premises, was brought under control in two hours, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil said that nine people were evacuated from the spot after the fire broke out.

Viral visuals from the site showed smoke billowing out from the facility. A fire brigade official said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was rushed to the spot, an official had said. Chief Fire Officer Prashant Ranpise said cooling work has commenced at the spot. Fifteen water tankers were pressed into action and the fire was brought under control around 4.30 pm, he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit the site tomorrow.

SII was involved in the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield along with the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. Covidshield is one of the vaccines that is being administered to the frontline workers in India in the first phase of the inoculation drive.