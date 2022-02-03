485 vacant posts in UPSC: Govt informs Rajya Sabha

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Mini

The UPSC conducts civil services examination annually to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

There are 485 vacant posts in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which conducts the civil services examination, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. The number of vacant posts of Group A', B' and C' in the UPSC are 45, 240 and 200 respectively, he said.
Also Read
| Nearly 8.35 lakh pieces of counterfeit notes seized in 2020: Govt tells Rajya Sabha
Government issues instructions to all the ministries or departments from time to time for timely and advance action to fill up the unfilled posts, the minister said.
The UPSC conducts civil services examination annually to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Online applications for 861 posts begins; prelims to be held on June 5

Next Article

HC puts on hold Haryana govt's 75% quota for locals in private jobs