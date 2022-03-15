42% Indians won’t be able to absorb another hike in fuel prices: Survey

India is still recovering from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the ongoing geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine has added to the worries.

In a household spending survey by a social media platform, it was found that amid the geopolitical tensions and rising prices of crude oil, about 42 percent of respondents said they can’t absorb another hike in fuel prices and will have to make spending cuts. About 24 percent have already done so.

The survey by LocalCircles saw participation of over 27,000 citizens across 361 districts of the country. About 66 percent of respondents were men and the remaining 34 percent women.

The price of petrol in most parts of India is between Rs 100 and Rs 105 per litre while diesel costs anywhere between Rs 90 and Rs 95 per litre. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has sent crude oil prices soaring.

In this situation, according to the survey, 42 percent people said they can’t tolerate another hike and will need to cut spendings. While 23 percent of people said they can only tolerate a 5 to 10 percent hike and 24 percent said they are already on the edge and are cutting discretionary spendings currently.

The survey also found that 1 in 2 households said their incomes and savings will be severely affected in 2022 due to the future pandemic-related uncertainty and the projected inflationary impact due to rising prices of oil and other related commodities.

The survey added that the government will soon need to make a choice on whether to absorb the impact of crude oil price increase by lowering duties and taxes for consumers to continue getting fuel at the same cost or to increase the fuel prices to maintain the fiscal deficit and be ready to take a hit on spending and economic growth.

