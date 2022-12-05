4-storey building collapses in Delhi — Watch video

As soon as the information was received, vehicles of Delhi Police, Fire and Ambulance reached the spot.

A four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi's Shastri Nagar like a pack of cards.

There was no loss of life as the house was empty. "No injury or casualties were reported since the building was empty", a senior police officer said.

As soon as the information was received, vehicles of Delhi Police, Fire and Ambulance reached the spot. A call about the incident was received at 8:45 am, he added.

The video taken by a resident has been confirmed by the police.