An all-women cockpit crew of Air India scripted history by flying on the world's longest route from San Fransisco to Bengaluru over the North Pole. The pilots -- Captain Zoya Aggarwal, Captain Papagari Thanmai, Captain Akanksha Sonaware and Captain Shivani -- covered 16,000 km and reportedly saved 10 tonnes of fuel.

