34 people from outside bought properties in J&K after Article 370 was scrapped: Government

As many as 34 people from outside Jammu and Kashmir have bought properties in the Union Territory after abrogation of Article 370, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also barred people from outside to acquire properties, was abrogated on August 5, 2019 and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"As per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 34 people from outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have bought properties in the UT of J&K after abrogation of Article 370," he said replying to a written question.

Rai said the properties are located in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur and Ganderbal districts.

On March 24, the government informed the Rajya Sabha that as many as 1.42 lakh tourists had visited Jammu & Kashmir in the last month. It was the highest recorded number in the past seven years, the government said.

Earlier this month, a 36-member delegation from the gulf countries arrived in Jammu to explore investment opportunities in the union territory, officials said. The delegation arrived following an invitation by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Dubai Expo in January this year, the officials said.

The delegation included top businessmen from real estate, hospitality, telecom, import-export, and other sectors, and also had a member of the ruling family in Sharjah. The delegation also included a diplomat, a few educationists, and one journalist, they said.