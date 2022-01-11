3 Rafale fighters with Indian enhancements to land in Feb; last one arrives in April

India will receive the last four Rafale fighter jets starting February this year. The multirole twin-engine fighter jets will be fitted with Indian enhancements and arrive in fly-away condition. Three of the fighter jets will arrive on February 1-2, depending on the weather conditions, while the last fighter will arrive in April. The jets will set flight from the Istres-Le Tube Air Base, North-West of Marseille in southern France. They will be refuelled mid-air by Airbus multi-role transport tankers of the United Arab Emirates Air Force.

Why the last fighter will arrive nearly two months later than the other three is not yet known, but the jet, in particular, is the first Dassault Rafale which was used to train Indian pilots once deliveries had started. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar had inspected the fighter at the Istres-Le Tube Air Base, during his visit to France in December 2021.

While the exact specifications of the “Indian enhancements” are not known, reports have stated that the Rafale jets will come bearing “long-range Meteor air-to-air missile, low band frequency jammers, advanced communication systems, more capable radio altimeter, radar warning receiver, high altitude engine start-up, synthetic aperture radar, ground moving target indicator and tracking, missile approach warning systems and very high-frequency range decoys,” reported The Hindustan Times.

The four jets are the last of the 36 aircraft bought during the deal made between France and India in 2016. The deal also includes the option of purchasing a further 18 Rafales at an inflation-adjusted price.

Amid tensions with China in the past few years, reports had indicated that India was considering purchasing around 36 more Rafales to bolster its combat strength. The country was reportedly considering floating a new tender for getting 114 multi-role combat aircraft, after the delivery of the first 36 Rafales. No information about any future acquisitions has, however, emerged in the past two years.

The IAF will be inspecting the four aircraft to ensure that the enhancements and original equipment are up to their standards. The remaining 32 Rafales will then be retrofitted with the same specific enhancements, with the equipment that is being stored with the IAF. The retrofitting exercise will be undertaken at the Hashimara Air Base in the Eastern Sector.