3 killed as Bikaner-Guwahati train derails in West Bengal; high-level inquiry ordered

At least three people died and more than 10 sustained injuries when a dozen coaches of the 15633 Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and overturned in West Bengal on Thursday. The accident occurred around 5pm near Dohomoni in Jalpaiguri district.

TV footage showed a number of coaches lying on their side down the elevated tracks, while rescue workers were seen trying to extricate the trapped passengers. Around 250 passengers have been rescued so far, sources said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, expressing her anguish over the accident, and assured that "those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible".

Injured will receive medical attention, DM/SP/IG supervising rescue and relief in Bikaner-Guwahati Express accident: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/sfybicCyQz — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

Jalpaiguri district magistrate Moumita Godala Basu confirmed that three passengers were killed and 10-12 injured. The accident occurred in the Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway, an NFR spokesperson said in Guwahati.

The accident occurred more than 90 km from Alipurduar Junction, he added. "An accident relief train with a medical team is on way to the spot. We are awaiting further details," the spokesperson said.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been dispatched, said NDRF Director-General Arun Karwal. State DRF teams, cutting equipments, ambulances and food materials have also been mobilised, officials said, adding that the district hospital and the North Bengal Medical College have been alerted.

A high-level Commission of Railway Safety enquiry has been ordered into the accident, officials said.

Chairman of the Railway Board VK Tripathi and Director-General (Safety) Ravinder Gupta have left from Delhi for the accident site, Railway officials told CNBC-TV18.

Helpline numbers:

0361-2731621/22/23

Additional helpline numbers

Patna junction: 9341506016

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction: 7388898100

Danapur: 7759070004

Sonpur: 9771429999

With PTI inputs

(This is a developing story. Keep checking back for further updates.)