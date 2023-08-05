Amid the ongoing rescue operations, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have recovered three bodies. Authorities are making efforts to identify the deceased. T

In a massive landslide in Uttarakhand’ s Rudraprayag district on Saturday, August 5, at least three people were killed and another 17 are still missing. The incident occurred a mere 16 km from Kedarnath Temple.

The calamity caused significant damage, wiping out two shops and dhabas in the vicinity.

The establishments were housing four locals and 16 individuals of Nepali origin when the disaster struck. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) promptly launched a search and rescue operation to locate the missing individuals, ANI reported quoting district administration.

Amid the ongoing rescue operations, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have recovered three bodies. Authorities are making efforts to identify the deceased. The missing individuals may have been swept away by the strong currents of the Mandakini River, the district administration suspects.

According to the Business Standard report, another landslide was reported at the Forest Department headquarters at Lisa Depot in Uttarkashi district disrupting traffic movement. The landslide caused a section of the Gangotri National Highway to cave in. Officials claim that a stretch of around 60 metres of the road collapsed, and the region is adjacent to an airfield that is said to be strategically significant.

The monsoon season has taken a heavy toll on Uttarakhand, with 31 people losing their lives, 31 others sustaining injuries, and 1,176 houses being damaged. Cloudbursts and landslides are cited as the primary causes of this devastation, as per information from the State Disaster Management Department.

The situation remains grim, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the likelihood of very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. Isolated downpours of up to 204 mm are anticipated for the state today. In response to the bad weather, the Kedarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of pilgrims and travellers.