3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Three employees of a CNG pump in Gurugram Sector-31 were hacked to death by some people early on Monday, police said. The incident occurred around 2:40 am and they were attacked with sharp weapons. The deceased are Bhupendra, Pushpendra and Naresh, all natives of Uttar Pradesh, they said. Police said a search has been launched to apprehend the miscreants.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and CCTV camera footage is being examined, they said. Police suspect robbery to be the motive behind the crime. However, other angles are also being investigated. An FIR is yet to be registered in the matter.

Two bodies were found in the room of the pump's manager, while the third was found outside. "I woke up to a phone call in the wee hours. I reached the CNG pump and found my brother, Bhupendra, dead. My brother was a pump operator here", Dharmendra told PTI.

He added that it is not clear who killed his brother. A forensic lab team and a dog squad are also at the spot along with police personnel. Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran also visited the site of the incident.