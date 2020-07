At least three Assam Rifles personnel died and five others injured in an ambush by suspected People's Liberation Army (PLA) militants in Manipur’s Chandel district along Indo-Myanmar border Wednesday night, according to initial reports.

The incident took place around 6:30 pm when troops of Assam Rifles at Khongtal, about 3km from Indo-Myanmar border were returning to their post after three days of operation along the international border, an official said.

The party came under IED attack followed by ambush near Sajik Tampak village, around 2 km from the base.

The deceased have been identified as Havildar Pranay Kalita, Rifleman YM Konyak and Rifleman Ratan Salim. The five jawans who sustained “minor injuries” have been shifted to the military hospital.

An official statement by Assam Rifles is awaited.