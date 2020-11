Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday presented laptops and mementoes to family members of policemen who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008. The programme held at Raj Bhavan here was organised by the Jeevan Jyot Pratishthan to mark the 12th anniversary of the terror attack, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the governor said Mumbai and the country remained safe because of the supreme sacrifice made by policemen, jawans and NSG commandoes during the attack. Expressing his gratitude to the martyrs' families, Koshyari said he hoped that children of the martyrs will progress in their chosen fields and make the country proud with their achievements.