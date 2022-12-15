Indian scholar at Cambridge cracks 2500-year-old Panini puzzle

A Sanskrit grammatical problem — posed by the writings of ‘Father of Linguistics' Panini — that scholars could not solve since the 5th century BC has finally been solved by Rishi Atul Rajpopa, an Indian PhD student at the University of Cambridge. This means that the algorithm that runs Panini's grammar could now potentially be taught to computers.
[object Object]
Recommended ArticlesView All
Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies
IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?
IST2 Min(s) Read
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!