Indian scholar at Cambridge cracks 2500-year-old Panini puzzle

Indian scholar at Cambridge cracks 2500-year-old Panini puzzle

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 7:27:16 PM IST (Published)

A Sanskrit grammatical problem — posed by the writings of ‘Father of Linguistics' Panini — that scholars could not solve since the 5th century BC has finally been solved by Rishi Atul Rajpopa, an Indian PhD student at the University of Cambridge. This means that the algorithm that runs Panini's grammar could now potentially be taught to computers.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
