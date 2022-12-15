English
india News

Indian scholar at Cambridge cracks 2500-year-old Panini puzzle

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 7:27:16 PM IST (Published)

A Sanskrit grammatical problem — posed by the writings of ‘Father of Linguistics' Panini — that scholars could not solve since the 5th century BC has finally been solved by Rishi Atul Rajpopa, an Indian PhD student at the University of Cambridge. This means that the algorithm that runs Panini's grammar could now potentially be taught to computers.

A grammatical conundrum presented by the writings of the ancient Sanskrit scholar Panini — which has troubled scholars since the 5th century BC — was finally resolved by Rishi Atul Rajpopat, a PhD student at the St John’s College, Cambridge University. Sanskrit experts have described the discovery of Rajpopat as "revolutionary" as it could now mean that Panini's grammar can be taught to computers for the first time in history.

Panini, also known as the ‘Father of Linguistics,’ wrote comprehensive texts on Sanskrit grammar. Panini's system contains 4,000 rules detailed in his greatest work, the Astadhyayi, which is thought to have been written around 500 BC. The system is meant to work like a machine in which a base and suffix of a word can be fed to turn them into grammatically correct words and sentences through a step-by-step process.


However, there has been a contradiction or a ‘rule conflict.’ This affected millions of Sanskrit words, including certain forms of ‘mantra’ and ‘guru.’

Panini taught a metarule to help decide which rule should be applied in the event of a rule conflict. However, scholars for 2,500 years misinterpreted this metarule, and in the event of a conflict between two rules of equal strength, they applied the rule that comes later in the grammar's serial order.

But Rajpopat, a PhD student at the faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies in St John’s College, Cambridge, rejected this interpretation, arguing Panini’s system was self-sufficient. He described that the metarule meant that if two rules are applicable to the left and right sides of a word respectively, the rule applicable to the right side of the word should be chosen. Using this interpretation, Rajpopat found that Panini's model produced grammatically correct words with almost no exceptions.

Rajpopat’s supervisor Vincenzo Vergiani said, “My student Rishi has cracked it, he has found an extraordinarily elegant solution to a problem which has perplexed scholars for centuries,” as per a report by phys.org. This breakthrough will potentially revolutionise the study of Sanskrit.

Another major implication of Dr Rajpopat's discovery is that now the algorithm that runs Panini's grammar, could potentially be taught to computers.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
