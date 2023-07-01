The incident, which occurred on the Samruddhi Expressway near Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana, claimed the lives of 25 people. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, as said Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni.

Survivors of a tragic bus accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district have shared their harrowing experience of escaping the burning vehicle. The incident, which occurred on the Samruddhi Expressway near Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana, claimed the lives of 25 people. The private passenger bus, travelling from Nagpur to Pune, overturned after hitting a highway divider at around 1:30 AM. After the accident, the bus's diesel tank exploded and caught fire.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, a survivor explained that the bus overturned and immediately caught fire. Fortunately, a group of about four survivors managed to break the rear window which allowed them to escape the burning vehicle. The person added, “Soon after we got out of the vehicle, there was a blast.”

ALSO READ |

What locals have to say about the accident

Adding to the tragedy, a local resident told news agency PTI that despite their attempts to seek help from passing vehicles on the highway, no one stopped to assist. The resident expressed deep sorrow, explaining that accidents often occur on this particular route at Pimpalkhuta.

The residents added that when they arrived at the scene, they were met with a horrifying sight as the tyres had disintegrated. He added, “The fire was so intense that we could not do anything. We were in tears.”

The police noted that if the vehicles passing by had stopped to lend a hand, more lives could have been saved. A total of 33 persons were on board the vehicle, of whom 25 were killed. Eight survivors were rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently safe.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, as stated by Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni. Investigations are ongoing to determine the factors that led to this devastating incident.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah approves release of Rs 6,194 crore to 19 states under disaster relief fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pay Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sadness over the incident, offering condolences to the families of the victims. “Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon,” the tweet shared by PMO said.

The Prime Minister's Office also announced that an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakhs from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of the deceased, and ₹50,000 would be provided to the injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office also extended condolences to the affected families. They announced a 5 lakh ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of those killed in the bus accident.