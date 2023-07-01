CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia News25 killed in Maharashtra bus accident: Survivor recounts harrowing escape as bus catches fire

25 killed in Maharashtra bus accident: Survivor recounts harrowing escape as bus catches fire

25 killed in Maharashtra bus accident: Survivor recounts harrowing escape as bus catches fire
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 1, 2023 2:41:31 PM IST (Updated)

The incident, which occurred on the Samruddhi Expressway near Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana, claimed the lives of 25 people. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, as said Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni.

Survivors of a tragic bus accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district have shared their harrowing experience of escaping the burning vehicle. The incident, which occurred on the Samruddhi Expressway near Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana, claimed the lives of 25 people. The private passenger bus, travelling from Nagpur to Pune, overturned after hitting a highway divider at around 1:30 AM. After the accident, the bus's diesel tank exploded and caught fire.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, a survivor explained that the bus overturned and immediately caught fire. Fortunately, a group of about four survivors managed to break the rear window which allowed them to escape the burning vehicle. The person added, “Soon after we got out of the vehicle, there was a blast.”
ALSO READ |
Six pilgrims from Karnataka killed, 11 injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Solapur
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X