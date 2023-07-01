The incident, which occurred on the Samruddhi Expressway near Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana, claimed the lives of 25 people. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, as said Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni.

Survivors of a tragic bus accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district have shared their harrowing experience of escaping the burning vehicle. The incident, which occurred on the Samruddhi Expressway near Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana, claimed the lives of 25 people. The private passenger bus, travelling from Nagpur to Pune, overturned after hitting a highway divider at around 1:30 AM. After the accident, the bus's diesel tank exploded and caught fire.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, a survivor explained that the bus overturned and immediately caught fire. Fortunately, a group of about four survivors managed to break the rear window which allowed them to escape the burning vehicle. The person added, “Soon after we got out of the vehicle, there was a blast.”

