India 23 states, 8 UTs abolished interview for govt jobs: Union minister Jitendra Singh Updated : October 10, 2020 07:39 PM IST This, he said, is a follow-up to the abolition of interview for Group-B (non- gazetted) and Group-C posts in the central government ever since 2016. While some states like Maharashtra and Gujarat were quick to implement this rule, there were other states which were quite reluctant to abolish the conduct of interview for jobs.