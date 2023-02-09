English
2.25 lakh Indians renounced citizenship in 2022: MEA

By Parikshit Luthra  Feb 9, 2023 10:52:32 PM IST (Published)

The government said that it is working on transforming its relationship with the Indian diaspora and India stands to gain a lot from tapping its diaspora network across the world.

The Ministry of External Affairs told parliament that 2,25,620 Indians renounced their citizenship in 2022. This is the highest number for Indians renouncing their citizenship since 2011. Since 2020 a total of 4,74,246 Indians have renounced citizenship.

In reply to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Narain Dass Gupta, the MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said, "As per the information available with the Ministry, the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship was 1,31,489 (in 2015); 1,41,603 (in 2016); 1,33,049 (in 2017); 1,34,561 (in 2018); 1,44,017 (in 2019); 85,256 (in 2020); 1,63,370 (in 2021) and 2,25,620 (in 2022). For reference purposes, data was 1,22,819 (in 2011); 1,20,923 (in 2012); 1,31,405 (in 2013); 1,29,328 (in 2014)."
Also Read: India’s external affairs minister lists 10 reasons the world should take note — Budget 2023
The Ministry also said that Indians who have renounced their citizenship in the last three years have taken up citizenship in 135 countries including, Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Iran, Pakistan, USA, China, Canada, UK, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Belarus, Belize, Panama and Ukraine. The government also said that 5 Indians have taken citizenship in UAE in the last three years.
In a separate reply, the MEA said, "There are no restrictions on Indian nationals regarding travelling to foreign countries for tourism or employment. Some of them settle down in their country of employment and acquire foreign nationality for personal reasons. Specific data related to number of businessmen and professionals who have settled abroad during last 4 years is not available."
Also Read: Union Budget 2023 accelerates path to $5 trillion economy with digital push
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
