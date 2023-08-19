212 Meiteis who fled during Manipur violence return from Myanmar, CM praises Indian Army for swift operation

More than 200 people belonging to the Meitei community have returned to Manipur from Myanmar, three months after fleeing the state due to ethnic clashes. Chief Minister N Biren Singh extended his gratitude to the Indian Army for their successful efforts in bringing these citizens safely back to their homeland.

The Meiteis, who had sought refuge across the Myanmar border following the outbreak of violence in Moreh town o n May 3, have finally been reunited with their families. CM Singh shared the news of their return, expressing his relief and gratitude.

“Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis) who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3 unrest in Moreh town of Manipur, are now safely back on Indian soil.”

Singh also praised the dedication of the Indian Army personnel involved in the operation. He specifically mentioned the GOC Eastern Command, Lt Gen. RP Kalita, GOC 3 Corp, Lt Gen. HS Sahi, and CO of 5 AR, Col. Rahul Jain, for their service in ensuring the safe return of these citizens.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the returning residents were received at the border gates by teams of the Indian Army, led by commandants of the Assam Rifles and Gorkha Rifles.

The Meiteis, who had fled to Myanmar after crossing the India-Myanmar international border on May 3, were sheltered in the Tamua area of the Sagaing division.

According to an India TV report, during the Sadbhavana Diwas event at the Main Conference Hall in the state's civil secretariat, Singh expressed that even though there might be disagreements at this critical moment, the main goal is to restore peace in the state. He emphasised the need for government employees and the public to come together and put in extra effort to compensate for the lost three to four months.

He also pointed out it's important to let go of suspicion between different groups. Singh clarified that Manipur should continue on the path of unity and equal growth it has followed for the last six years, and achieving this requires the collective commitment and trust of all citizens.

The state has been facing widespread violence between the two ethnic groups, Kuki and Meitei communities, since May 3. The violent clashes erupted after a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM). The rally was in protest against the proposed inclusion of the Meitei community to the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).