21-year-old Indian student joins Ukrainian forces to fight Russians

Sainikhesh Ravichandran hails from Thudaliyur in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and is an aerospace engineering student at Kharkiv National University in Ukraine. He had earlier been rejected by the Indian Army twice on account of his height.

A 21-year-old, who was twice rejected by the Indian Army, is now defending Ukraine against the Russian aggression.

Sainikhesh Ravichandran, who hails from Thudaliyur in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, is studying aerospace engineering at Kharkiv National University in Ukraine. He is now helping the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising volunteers in Ukraine to fight against the invading Russian army, IANS reported quoting intelligence input available with the Centre.

Ravichandran nurtures a passion for the military and armed training and has attempted to join the Indian Army twice after completing his schooling in 2018. However, he was rejected in both attempts because of his height.

According to a family friend, Ravichandran had also enquired with the US consulate in Chennai about his chances to join the US military, The Times of India reported. He later went to study aerospace engineering at the Kharkiv National University in 2018 and was pursuing the five-year course when the Russian troops invaded the country.

Officers from the Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) visited Ravichandran’s house recently to find out why he had joined the Ukrainian military, sources from the Tamil Nadu Police told IANS.
His parents told the officers that Ravichandran was passionate about the military and showed them his room filled with photos of Indian Army men and officers. However, his family was not aware that he had joined the Ukrainian forces and only came to know about it from the sleuths.
"He had contacted home a few days ago and said that he was safe and he was not listening to our requests to come back," his father said, requesting the Centre to bring him back.

Despite requests from the family, Ravichandran had refused to change his mind and come back home, his father said.

