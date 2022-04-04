21 finalists for 23rd EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards Program announced

EY, a leading global professional services organization, recently announced the selection of 21 of the most exceptional entrepreneurs as finalists for the 23rd Entrepreneur of the Year-India (EOY) 2021 Awards. The finalists have been selected from over 240 nominations and will be felicitated at an awards ceremony in Mumbai on April 12, 2022.

The winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award from India will represent the country at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) on June 10, 2022.

CNBC-TV18 is broadcast partner of the awards ceremony, which will be telecast live from Mumbai at 7pm.

"The 21 finalists have combined revenues of Rs 1,87,000 crore and are providing employment to over 2,60,000 people. Underscoring their resilience, the finalists also reported significantly strong financial performance in times when global and domestic economic growth rates have been volatile," EY said in a statement.

A nine-member independent jury panel led by KV Kamath, Former Chairman of ICICI Bank, selected the finalists. The other jury members include Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon; Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Life; Neeraj Bharadwaj,

Managing Director of The Carlyle Group; Amit Dixit, Head Asia Private Equity at Blackstone; Rajnish Kumar, Former Chairman at State Bank of India; Harsh C. Mariwala, Chairman at Marico; Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever; and Gopal Srinivasan, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director at TVS Capital Funds.

The jury considered a host of criterion including the nominee’s entrepreneurial spirit, ability to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, recent financial performance, strategic direction, product or service innovation, leadership including personal integrity and risk-taking abilities, corporate governance, and social and environmental impact, the company stated.

21 Finalists for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 India Awards:

-Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare

-Amit Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Girnar Software (CarDekho)

- Falguni Nayar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, FSN E-commerce (Nykaa)

-Girish Mathrubootham, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Freshworks

-Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, Co-founders, Razorpay

- Manish Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Indegene

- Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis

- Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Laurus Labs

-Sahil Barua, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Delhivery

- Sanjeev Barnwal and Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder & CTO and Co-founder & CEO , Fashnear Technology Pvt Ltd (Meesho)

-Shiv Kishan Agarwal and Manohar Lal Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Haldiram Group

- Sriram Natarajan and Dr. Chandrasekhar Nair, Founders, Molbio Diagnostics

-Sunil Vachani, Founder and Executive Chairman, Dixon Technologies

- Vijay Kumar Arora, Chairman and Managing Director, LT Foods

- Vivek Vikram Singh, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Sona Comstar

- Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, Founders, Delightful Gourmet (Licious)

A M Naik, Chairman of Larsen & Toubro, will be felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award. "Mr. Naik is widely recognized for his entrepreneurship and a passionate commitment to advancing the interests of all stakeholders. A concern for social uplift complements Mr. Naik's keen business interests. He was instrumental in setting up the Larsen & Toubro Public Charitable Trust, which is engaged in a wide spectrum of community development initiatives, including, skill training at several locations around the country" the statement said.

Rajiv Memani, Chairman of EY India, said, the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 Finalists have reframed their businesses to capture the upside of the economic rebound. "This year, our finalists include several start-ups and fast-growing companies that are redefining their industries and writing new rules for success. It is also heartening to see that many of our 2021 finalists draw their inspiration in uplifting the less privileged and creating a lasting impact on the wider society," he said.

Farokh Balsara, Partner and EOY India Program Leader, congratulated the finalists. “What sets them apart is their entrepreneurial mindset is that they see change before it happens, they identify opportunities and have the confidence to move towards them, they are constantly focused on growing, developing and improving,” Balsara said.

The past winners of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year India Awards include, Harsh C. Mariwala (Marico), Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon), Siddhartha Lal, (Eicher Motors), Sanjiv Bajaj (Bajaj Finserv), Vivek Chaand Sehgal (Samvardhana Motherson), Vinita and Nilesh Gupta (Lupin), Uday Kotak (Kotak Mahindra Bank), Adi Godrej (Godrej Group), Rahul Bhatia (Interglobe Enterprises), Dilip Shanghvi (Sun Pharmaceuticals), Anand Mahindra (Mahindra Group), Anil Agarwal (Vedanta Resources), Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group), Sunil Bharti Mittal (Bharti Airtel), Ratan Tata (Tata Group), N.R Narayana Murthy (Infosys), Brijmohan Lall Munjal (Hero Group) and Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries).