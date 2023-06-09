20% TCS on overseas credit/debit card use from July 1 — 'clarifications' coming soon

'At this point in time, I can’t share with you what is to be clarified, to what extent it will be clarified, but it shall be clarified,' Raman Chopra, Joint Secretary at the Department of Revenue said at a CII event. Earlier, after the backlash over the new rule, the government announced that no tax would be charged on overseas card spend of up to Rs 7 lakh in a year using the same.

The new rules that mandate a 20 percent tax collected at source (TCS) on the use of credit or debit cards for international transactions will kick in from July 1 as announced, but there will be a significant clarification on the rules soon. That’s the word from Raman Chopra, Joint Secretary at the Department of Revenue, as he interacted with industry at an event organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

"There have been a lot of discussion. The finance minister, the finance secretary, the revenue secretary — everyone is aware of the issues around the TCS legislation. This is going to be clarified soon and that is what I can assure you. At this point in time, I can’t share with you what is to be clarified, to what extent it will be clarified, but it shall be clarified," Chopra said.

Further, he added: "We are certainly going to come up with some clarifications and FAQ on the same. And that will clarify the position beyond any reasonable doubt on what , how and in which manner TCS is to be collected, to what extent the threshold is available on which it is not to be collected."

As per a recent government notification, international credit card usage will be included under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

No TCS on overseas spending up to Rs 7 lakh per year via credit/debit cards

After the backlash over 20 percent TCS on overseas credit card spending, the government announced that no tax would be charged on overseas spending of up to Rs 7 lakh in a year using debit or credit cards. Such transactions, the government has clarified, will be exempt from the $250,000 per annum LRS limits.

This relaxation does not extend to international transactions charged to institutional or corporate credit cards.

"To avoid any procedural ambiguity, it has been decided that any payments by an individual using their international debit or credit cards up to Rs 7 lakh per financial year will be excluded from the LRS limits and hence, will not attract any TCS," the ministry had said earlier.

In a notification, the Ministry of Finance had said that the Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions) (Amendment) Rules, 2023, will include international credit card payments under the LRS.

The rules under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) LRS were amended in May this year, closing a loophole and bringing such international transactions under the $250,000/year international spend and remittance limit.

The rules also hiked the TCS on foreign remittances and transactions from 5 percent to 20 percent — a move that created a lot of confusion and consternation among citizens, especially given the use of credit and debit cards for booking international travel.

LRS is part of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) 1999, which lays down the guidelines for outward remittance from India. It may be noted that all resident Indians are allowed to freely remit up to $250,000 dollar per financial year without informing the Reserve Bank of India.

The LRS allows resident Indians to transfer funds abroad without restrictions, up to a specified limit. However, recent developments, including the removal of an exemption for international credit card usage and clarifications regarding certain transactions, have brought about significant changes in the landscape of foreign remittances and their taxation.