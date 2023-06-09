20% TCS on overseas credit/debit card use from July 1 — 'clarifications' coming soon

'At this point in time, I can’t share with you what is to be clarified, to what extent it will be clarified, but it shall be clarified,' Raman Chopra, Joint Secretary at the Department of Revenue said at a CII event. Earlier, after the backlash over the new rule, the government announced that no tax would be charged on overseas card spend of up to Rs 7 lakh in a year using the same.

The new rules that mandate a 20 percent tax collected at source (TCS) on the use of credit or debit cards for international transactions will kick in from July 1 as announced, but there will be a significant clarification on the rules soon. That’s the word from Raman Chopra, Joint Secretary at the Department of Revenue, as he interacted with industry at an event organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

"There have been a lot of discussion. The finance minister, the finance secretary, the revenue secretary — everyone is aware of the issues around the TCS legislation. This is going to be clarified soon and that is what I can assure you. At this point in time, I can’t share with you what is to be clarified, to what extent it will be clarified, but it shall be clarified," Chopra said.

Further, he added: "We are certainly going to come up with some clarifications and FAQ on the same. And that will clarify the position beyond any reasonable doubt on what , how and in which manner TCS is to be collected, to what extent the threshold is available on which it is not to be collected."