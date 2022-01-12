20 employees hospitalised after chemical leak at fish processing plant in Mangaluru

At least 20 employees of a fish processing plant in Mangaluru city were hospitalised after a chemical leak at the facility, ANI reported citing a police official.

Nearly 80 employees were present at the time of the incident at Everest Sea Foods Private Limited, a fish processing plant at Baikampady industrial area, said the report citing police commissioner N Shashikumar.

Following the leak, about 20 staff developed breathing problems and they were admitted to a private hospital in the city. Emergency services teams were rushed to the venue.