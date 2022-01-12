0

20 employees hospitalised after chemical leak at fish processing plant in Mangaluru

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Nearly 80 employees were present at the time of the incident at Everest Sea Foods Private Limited, a fish processing plant at Baikampady industrial area, said a police officer.

At least 20 employees of a fish processing plant in Mangaluru city were hospitalised after a chemical leak at the facility, ANI reported citing a police official.
Nearly 80 employees were present at the time of the incident at Everest Sea Foods Private Limited, a fish processing plant at Baikampady industrial area, said the report citing police commissioner N Shashikumar.
Following the leak, about 20 staff developed breathing problems and they were admitted to a private hospital in the city. Emergency services teams were rushed to the venue.
