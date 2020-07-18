India 2 prisoners slip away from COVID care centre near Guwahati, major escape plot thwarted by Assam police Updated : July 18, 2020 02:37 PM IST On Friday, Assam police thwarted an escape attempt by prisoners from the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Sonapur. More than 175 prisoners are currently being treated for coronavirus here while 17 others have been discharged and brought back to jail. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply