Two Indian High Commission officials in Pakistan, presumed missing since Monday, have been reportedly arrested by the neighbouring country’s police over an alleged road accident in Islamabad. The two officials were untraceable since 8.30 am on June 15.

According to reports, the two officials were apparently involved in an accident in Islamabad, following which they were taken into police custody.

Now, government sources told CNBC-TV18 that Pakistan's Charge De Affaires (CDA) in India was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs and demarched on the reported arrest of the two officials in Islamabad.

"The demarche to the Pakistan CDA made clear that there should be no interrogation or harassment of the Indian officials. The responsibility for the safety and security of the concerned diplomatic personnel lay squarely with the Pakistani authorities," a sources said.

The two officials of the Indian High Commission to Pakistan who went missing and were reportedly arrested earlier today, have been released and are back at the Indian mission: Sources pic.twitter.com/n9bFapLoV0 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

In a latest tweet, ANI reported that the two officials were released by Pakistani authorities. The news agency cited sources and said that they were back at the Indian mission.