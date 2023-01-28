Both the jets had taken off from Gwalior Air Force Base and were part of a training exercise. Search and rescue operations are on.
One pilot was killed in a crash involving two Indian Air Force fighter planes, a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Mirage 2000 near Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Two other pilots were found injured and taken to hospital for treatment.
Morena District Collector Ankit Asthana said debris of both aircraft fell in the Pahargarh area of the district. Some debris also fell in the Bharatpur area in Rajasthan, which borders Madhya Pradesh, he added. The two locations are about 100 kms apart.
In a statement put out on social media, the Air Force said that the two aircraft were involved in training mission.
"Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning. The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission. One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries," it said.
The Air Force has initiated a court of inquiry into whether there was a mid-air collision. The Su-30 had two pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhar, defence sources said. He was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of two aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Singh enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the local administration to assist the IAF in the relief and rescue operations.
In Rajasthan, Bharatpur DSP said he received information about a plane crash around 10-10.15 am. “After coming here, it was found it was an IAF fighter jet. Going by the debris, we're unable to adjudge if it's a fighter plane or a regular plane. Yet to know if pilots got out or are still in,” he said.
Police and officials have been rushed to the spot, according to Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan.
