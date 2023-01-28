Both the jets had taken off from Gwalior Air Force Base and were part of a training exercise. Search and rescue operations are on.
#WATCH | Wreckage seen. A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations launched. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on. pic.twitter.com/xqCJ2autOe— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023
#WATCH | Rajasthan, Bharatpur | Wreckage of jet seen. Earlier report as confirmed by Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan said charter jet, however, defence sources confirm IAF jets have crashed in the vicinity. Therefore, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/005oPmUp6Z— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023
Rajasthan | Wreckage of jet seen in Bharatpur. Officials and local administration are present at the spot.Earlier report as confirmed by Bharatpur District Collector said charter jet, however, defence sources confirm IAF jets crashed in the vicinity. So, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/akEXisXtl8— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023