Both the jets had taken off from Gwalior Air Force Base and were part of a training exercise. Search and rescue operations are on.

Two Indian Air Force fighter planes crashed near Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. One was reported to be a Sukhoi Su-30 while the other was a Mirage 2000. While two pilots were found injured and taken to hospital for treatment, another one sustained fatal injuries leading to his death.

Meanwhile, another jet crashed in Bharatpur in Rajashtan. Police and officials have been rushed to the spot, according to District Collector Alok Ranjan.

Both the fighter jets that crashed in Madhya Pradesh had taken off from Gwalior Air Force Base and were part of a training exercise. Search and rescue operations are on.

In a statement put out on social media, the Air Force said that the two aircraft were involved in training mission.

"Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning. The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission. One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries," it said.

The Air Force has initiated a court of inquiry into whether there was a mid-air collision. The Su-30 had two pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash.

#WATCH | Wreckage seen. A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations launched. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on. pic.twitter.com/xqCJ2autOe — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhar, defence sources said. He was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of two aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Singh enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the local administration to assist the IAF in the relief and rescue operations.

In Rajasthan, Bharatpur DSP said he received information about a plane crash around 10-10.15 am. “After coming here, it was found it was an IAF fighter jet. Going by the debris, we're unable to adjudge if it's a fighter plane or a regular plane. Yet to know if pilots got out or are still in,” he said.

#WATCH | Rajasthan, Bharatpur | Wreckage of jet seen. Earlier report as confirmed by Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan said charter jet, however, defence sources confirm IAF jets have crashed in the vicinity. Therefore, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/005oPmUp6Z — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

More visuals of the wreckage at Bharatpur.