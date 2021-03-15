2-day bank strike on March 15 and 16: All you need to know Updated : March 15, 2021 11:37 AM IST The two-day strike is against the Centre's decision to privatise two state-owned lenders and “retrograde” banking reforms Government banks such as SBI, Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra have already informed their customers that their services are likely to be affected if the strike materialises Published : March 15, 2021 11:37 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply