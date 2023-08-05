1984 riots case: Congress' Jagdish Tytler charged with murder by CBI, says report

The CBI charge sheet has quoted a witness saying she saw the Congress leader getting out of his car and instigating the mob.

Congress' Jagdish Tytler has been charged with murder by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the 1984 riots case, according to an NDTV report on August 5. The federal probing agency said the Congress leader instigated the mob to kill Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash in Delhi.

"Tytler provoked the mob to kill the Sikhs which resulted in Gurudwara Pul Bangash being set on fire by the mob and killing of three persons belonging to Sikh community on 1.11.1984," the CBI was quoted as saying by NDTV. The report added that he incited the mob, which burnt Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killed Thakur Singh and Badal Singh.

According to the report, the CBI charge sheet has quoted a witness saying she saw the Congress leader getting out of his car and instigating the mob.

The report comes on a day Delhi court accepted a bail bond furnished by Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand, who had on July 26 summoned Tytler on Saturday in connection with the case, noted that the accused has already been granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court.

The court further directed the CBI to provide a copy of the charge sheet to Tytler.

"Bail bond furnished. Accepted, subject to conditions imposed on bail order," the magistrate said.

Tytler's wife, Jennifer Tytler, stood security for him in the case.

The court verified her identity and financial status, and after noting that she was financially independent, accepted her as a surety.

The judge will now hear the matter on August 11.

On Friday, the sessions court granted the relief to Tytler on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount. It also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission.

The magisterial court had on July 26 summoned Tytler on August 5. It passed the order after taking cognisance of a charge sheet in the case.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

