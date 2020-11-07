  • SENSEX
19.77% turnout till 11:00 am in 3rd phase of Bihar polls

Updated : November 07, 2020 01:08 PM IST

The maximum turnout of 24.87 percent till 11: 00 am has been recorded in the Araria district, and the minimum in Darbhanga (13.23).
In Purnea, police had to fire in the air to chase away people trying to disturb voting outside a booth under Dhamdaha assembly segment.
