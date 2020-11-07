India 19.77% turnout till 11:00 am in 3rd phase of Bihar polls Updated : November 07, 2020 01:08 PM IST The maximum turnout of 24.87 percent till 11: 00 am has been recorded in the Araria district, and the minimum in Darbhanga (13.23). In Purnea, police had to fire in the air to chase away people trying to disturb voting outside a booth under Dhamdaha assembly segment. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.