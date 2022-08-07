1942 Quit India Movement: Important Things to know

By CNBCTV18.com

India celebrates its 76th Independence Day on August 15 this year. India got its independence from the British after 200 years on August 15, 1947. India’s freedom struggle was a long-drawn one. For nearly 100 years, India struggled to free itself from the shackles of the British Raj. While there were numerous events in India’s freedom struggle, several of them rattled the British Monarchy to the core. One of them was the Quit India Movement.

Key things to know:

Launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, the Quit India Movement precipitated the exit of the British. The movement was launched at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee and featured Gandhi’s clarion call to end British Rule. Gandhi gave a boisterous speech at Mumbai’s Gowalia Tank Maidan, which is now known as August Kranti Maidan, and gave the famous call of “Do or Die.”

Quit India Movement also saw Aruna Asaf Ali hoisting the Indian flag at the Gowalia Tank Maidan.

The Quit India Movement had three phases. The first phase involved urban revolt, strikes, and boycotts. The second phase witnessed a major peasant rebellion, marked by destruction of all visible symbols of British Raj such as railway tracks and stations, telegraph wires and poles, and government buildings.

The last phase saw the formation of parallel governments in isolated pockets.

The failure of the Cripps Mission, which offered Dominion Status to India, was the main factor behind the movement. The Quit India Movement was successful due to widespread anti-British sentiment and growing popularity of absolute independence or Purna Swaraj. Several small movements and militant outbursts aligned with the movement.

The impact of the movement can be gauged by the fact that several senior leaders of the Indian National Congress like Mahatma Gandhi, Abdul Kalam Azad, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were immediately arrested by the British.