1942 Quit India Movement: History and Significance

Launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, the Quit India Movement, also known as the "Bharat Chhodo Andolan", was a mass civil disobedience movement that took place in the country. With ‘do or die’ being the dominant sentiment, the movement demanded an immediate exit of the British from India.

Every year, on August 8, the country observes the anniversary of the Quit India Movement and pays tribute to the Indian freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country.

History

1939 marked the beginning of World War II, which sparked the Quit India Movement. During the war, the British Empire, which was part of the allied forces, wanted to involve India into the war and use its resources and manpower to fight. By this time, almost 90,000 Indian soldiers were already killed in battle.

Stafford Cripps, a member of the war cabinet, was sent to India seeking the country’s cooperation in the war. Meanwhile, multiple protests were already in full swing in the country against the British. India’s economy was not in a good shape as well. After Cripps met with the Indian National Congress and put forth the draft declaration, the Congress refused to discuss any terms and demanded complete freedom.

The Quit India Movement soon saw its advent. Congress leaders, including Gandhi, were arrested. The British government, in many places, resorted to violence to curb the agitation. More than 10,000 people died during the movement.

Significance

The movement made the British realise that India, as a country, could not function without the cooperation of its people. People’s unfazed determination instilled a sense of fear among the rulers.

The after the Quit India movement made total independence the top agenda of the freedom struggle. The movement also gave birth to some young generation leaders, including Ram Manohar Lohia, JP Narayan, and Aruna Asaf Ali. Although the movement was violently suppressed by the British government, it ultimately paved the way for India's independence.