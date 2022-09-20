19-year-old injured as Toyota Fortuner rams several vehicles in Delhi

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The accused driver, Sudhir Jain, 63, hits three to four other vehicles, parked on the side of the road. A woman is seen standing on the other side of the road when the SUV rams into the parked vehicles

A 19-year-old was injured when a man driving a Toyota Fortuner lost control of his vehicle and allegedly rammed a two-wheeler in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Monday, police said. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The CCTV footage showed that the accused driver, Sudhir Jain, 63, hit three to four other vehicles, parked on the side of the road. A woman is seen standing on the other side of the road when the SUV rams the parked vehicles.

Jain was apprehended from the spot and sent for a medical examination to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol, news agency PTI quoted the police as saying. The incident occurred around 7.45 pm on Monday.

According to the video footage, when the Fortuner hit a stationary vehicle, two to three men on the road escaped. The car then skirted towards the side and rammed other vehicles and then dragged a Scooty for 100 m, Indian Express reported.

Locals rushed to help the injured and stop the car. The 19-year-old who was injured has been identified as Himanshu, who was on a two-wheeler when Jain’s car hit him. Himanshu sustained injuries but his condition is stable, the police said.

Meanwhile, amid talks of Jain being a BJP member, the party’s Delhi unit spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has clarified that the driver was not part of the national party. Jain was a member of Delhi BJP’s Traders cell around 2008-09, Kapoor said, adding that he quit politics and stopped taking part in party programmes.