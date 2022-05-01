19-kg commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked; check new rates here

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 102 to cost Rs Rs 2355.50 per unit. The prices were earlier hiked by Rs 250 on April 1 to cost Rs 2253 per unit.

The price of a 5-kg cylinder was also revised, to Rs 655 per unit. The 5-kg cylinder earlier cost Rs 569 per unit.

The price of a domestic cooking gas cylinder, however, remains unchanged.

LPG rates vary from city to city and are reviewed on a monthly basis. Any changes in prices are implemented from the first day of each month.