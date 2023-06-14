19 injured in steam leak at Tata Steel's Odisha plant

The accident occurred after a steam leak, when workers and engineers were inspecting the blast furnace. Following which, the injured persons were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Cuttack.

At least 19 individuals got burn injuries in a steam leak at Tata Steel’s Meramandali plant situated in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

Dhenkanal district SP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra told that around 19 persons were injured in the incident.

Although, according to a Tata Steel spokesperson, 17 persons sustained burn injuries, including one whose condition is critical.

"We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha," Tata Steel said in the statement.

"The accident took place at 1 PM during inspection work. The workers were shifted to the occupational health centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment," added Tata Steel.

All emergency protocols were put in place right after the mishap took place and the area has been closed, as stated by the steel producer.

"We are working closely with relevant authorities on ground and have initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident," added the company, pointing that safety remains its first priority.