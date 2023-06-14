19 injured in steam leak at Tata Steel's Odisha plant

The accident occurred after a steam leak, when workers and engineers were inspecting the blast furnace. Following which, the injured persons were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Cuttack.

At least 19 individuals got burn injuries in a steam leak at Tata Steel’s Meramandali plant situated in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

Dhenkanal district SP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra told that around 19 persons were injured in the incident.