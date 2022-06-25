17 Bank holidays in July, check complete list here

Banks will remain closed for a total of 17 days in the month of July 2022 as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of holidays. All private and public sector banks follow the gazette holidays. The banks also remain closed on all public holidays and Sundays. The banks also don’t operate on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

In the month of July there are several regional festivals to be observed in different parts of the country. So, the banks in the states and Union Territories will remain closed on the festive days as per the local calendar.

Bank customers are advised to schedule their bank-related work accordingly. However, Internet banking services will be available even on holidays.

Here is the full list of bank holidays across the country.

Friday, July 1- Ratha Yatra (Odisha)

Tuesday, July 5- Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday (Jammu & Kashmir)

Wednesday, July 6- MHIP Day (Mizoram)

Thursday, July 7- Kharchi Puja (Tripura)

Saturday, July 9- Id-Ul-Ad'ha (Bakrid)/ Second Saturday

Monday, July 11- Eid-ul-Azha

Wednesday, July 13- Martyr’s Day (Jammu and Kashmir)

Wednesday, July 13- Bhanu Jayanti (Sikkim)

Thursday, July 14- Ben Dienkhlam (Meghalaya)

Saturday, July 16- Harela (Uttarakhand)

Saturday, July 23- Fourth Saturday

Tuesday, July 26- Ker Puja (Tripura)

Several holidays are regional and they might differ from state to state and bank to bank.