15 months of school closure: Experts weigh in academic, social and psychological impact on children

The lingering fear of the third wave of COVID infections coupled with the dearth of an authorised vaccine for children and lack of a pan-India policy has seen children staying away from schools for over 15 months.

While 90 percent of countries across the globe have reopened schools with varying degrees of safety measures, India is yet to take any significant step toward that direction. While central and state governments have been publically endorsing online classes, the reality is that India’s internet penetration makes for very inequitable access to online education.

The children from Odisha's Ganjam district say they have to travel for up to three kilometers for any sort of internet connectivity. Also, not all of them have access to individual smartphone or devices through which they can access the online classes. The challenges of online classes are not just limited to poor families. A survey by Azim Premji University highlights that 80 percent of the teachers surveyed, found maintaining an emotional connection with students impossible during online classes. Nearly 50 percent of the teachers said children couldn't complete assignments shared during online classes.

BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman of the CII Education Council; Rukmini Banerji, Member of CII Education Council; Shaheen Mistri, CEO at Teach for India; Doctor Shubnum Singh, Advisor to the CII Healthcare Council, and Saumya Shinde, a student from Jai Hind College in Mumbai, discussed how India can safely get children back in schools.

Rukmini Banerji is the CEO at Pratham Education Foundation. BVR Mohan Reddy is also the Executive Chairman at Cyient and Shaheen Mistri is also an activist and the co-founder of Sachetna.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video.